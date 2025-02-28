A fruitful time ahead for Tupton Primary and Nursery Academy pupils with their new orchard!

Children at Tupton Primary and Nursey Academy are becoming a ‘Force for Nature’ in their community this winter by planting a new orchard and hedgerow in their school grounds.

Tupton Primary received an orchard pack from The Tree Council’s Young Tree Champions initiative. The scheme, which offers training and exclusive access to events and competitions as well as free trees and hedgerow packs to schools around the country, is inspiring teachers and pupils to get outdoors, reconnect with, learn, share and care for trees and nature to tackle the climate and nature crises.

Children from the school’s Green Team and the School Council planted an orchard and a hedgerow in their school grounds this term. This included apple, pear, plum and cherry trees and 100 mixed native hedgerow whips, all provided for free as part of The Tree Council’s Young Tree Champions scheme. It is the responsibility of newly appointed Tree Champions to now care for the orchard and connect other pupils to trees and nature, so that they develop the knowledge, skills and tools they need to speak up to protect trees and our planet.

The Green Team has big plans for developing their school grounds. Planting a fantastic new school orchard and hedgerow is just one way it aims to encourage pupils to spend time outdoors and to make their school environment healthier.

Children start work on developing their Forest School site

Linda Shepherd, Deputy Headteacher at Tupton said: “We are grateful to the Young Tree Champions programme for giving our pupils the opportunity to get outdoors and learn more about nature. These fruit trees will benefit our school for years to come and I have been delighted to see how excited the children are to get involved in planting.”

The Young Tree Champions project is organised by The Tree Council. This project has been made possible with thanks to Mr Cooper, Mr Parmley, Miss Wright who are school governors, and Mr Richards who helped out on the day.

To find out more visit https://youngtreechampions.org/