A day of huge success at The Pingle Academy as top grades soar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students and staff at The Pingle Academy are celebrating today, with outcomes in many areas improving from 2023 with students achieving over 300 grades at 7.

Steve Hall, Principal at The Pingle Academy, said: “We are delighted with the excellent results achieved by our Year 11 students.

“These results are the culmination of many years of hard work, determination and resilience from students. Given this year’s cohort had a particularly challenging transition into secondary school through the pandemic years it is pleasing to see so many students achieve the grades they have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All students should be proud of their efforts. Many of this year's cohort have achieved some outstanding individual results in a wide range of subjects and fully deserve their success. Now is the time for celebration and all students should look forward with optimism as they prepare for the next stage of their education, training or employment.”

The Pingle Academy Ella-Louise Bowen, Scarlett Lee, Jessica Gillot, Scott Andrews

The school is part of the De Ferrers Academy Trust. The Trust’s CEO, Kathy Hardy, echoed the praise that the students received.

“A huge congratulations to all of the Class of 2024 and their families. These results are incredibly strong.

“In addition, it is important to acknowledge all the staff at Pingle. They have worked extremely hard throughout the year to provide high quality teaching in the classroom, as well as ensuring that students were given the extra support needed to help prepare them to achieve their very best. This hard work certainly looks to have paid off.”