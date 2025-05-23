The impact of regular school attendance will never be more keenly felt than during the summer exam season.
The 2024/25 school year’s GCSE and A Level exams are currently in full swing. But absences during the school year can have a surprising effect on attainment, with a recent Department for Education report finding that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs, compared to those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means that missing just 10 days of school cuts the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.
The Government’s full absence and attendance figures for the latest 2023/24 school year are out now. Despite showing a small improvement on the year before, the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also labelled ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10% of these half-day sessions.
Included with the Government’s attendance figures was the absence data for each state-funded secondary school in England. We’ve taken a closer look at those in the Derby City Council area - excluding special and private schools - to see how they fared when it came to pupils making the most of their education. We’ve only included those with absence rates below 8.5% - a fantastic achievement for any school communities.
Here were the 9 local secondary schools that made the cut:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.