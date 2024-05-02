67 fantastic pictures show school life in Chesterfield, Bolsover, Tupton, Matlock, Buxton, Ripley, Heanor, Matlock and Swanwick down the years

These amazing photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who were at secondary schools throughout Chesterfield, Bolsover, Tupton, Matlock, Buxton, Ripley, Heanor, Matlock, Swanwick and many more.
By Brian Eyre
Published 2nd May 2024, 09:17 BST

We’ve compiled a fantastic gallery of pictures to take you back to the classroom with scenes including the gymnasium, playground, stage, day trips and charity events. See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos.

A celebrating sports team at Lady Manners School in 1974

St Mary's High School GCSE success Benjamin Brown, Claire McArdle, Daniel Bingham, Jade Bateman, Sally-Ann Mather and Annabel Hearn in 2013

Aldercar School students get into the spirit for Comic Relief

Newbold Community School making a film to promote anti-bullying in the school.

