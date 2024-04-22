48 amazing retro pictures of Derbyshire primary, infant and junior schools - including Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Ripley and Heanor

These amazing photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who were at primary, infant and junior schools throughout Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Ripley, Heanor and Codnor.
By Brian Eyre
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:43 BST

We’ve compiled a gallery of pictures to take you back to the classroom with scenes including the gymnasium, playground, stage, day trips and charity events. See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos.

Retro Derbyshire photo - Denby Free primary school science lesson, 1986.

Retro Derbyshire photo - Denby Free primary school science lesson, 1986. Photo: George Eyre

Retro Derbyshire - Codnor junior school international summer fair, 1980s.

Retro Derbyshire - Codnor junior school international summer fair, 1980s. Photo: George Eyre

Pictured at Hady Primary school, Hady Lane, Chesterfield. Seen is the class of Year 6, with their teacher Ceri Pratt with pictures and letters from celebrities and the Queen, who replied to letters sent to them asking them to name their favorite book.

Pictured at Hady Primary school, Hady Lane, Chesterfield. Seen is the class of Year 6, with their teacher Ceri Pratt with pictures and letters from celebrities and the Queen, who replied to letters sent to them asking them to name their favorite book. Photo: Mike waistell

Retro Derbyshire - Marlpool junior school, knitting with Mrs Rands.

Retro Derbyshire - Marlpool junior school, knitting with Mrs Rands. Photo: George Eyre

