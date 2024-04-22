We’ve compiled a gallery of pictures to take you back to the classroom with scenes including the gymnasium, playground, stage, day trips and charity events. See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos.
1. Retro Derbyshire photo
Retro Derbyshire photo - Denby Free primary school science lesson, 1986. Photo: George Eyre
2. Retro Derbyshire
Retro Derbyshire - Codnor junior school international summer fair, 1980s. Photo: George Eyre
3. Hady Primary school,
Pictured at Hady Primary school, Hady Lane, Chesterfield. Seen is the class of Year 6, with their teacher Ceri Pratt with pictures and letters from celebrities and the Queen, who replied to letters sent to them asking them to name their favorite book. Photo: Mike waistell
4. Retro Derbyshire
Retro Derbyshire - Marlpool junior school, knitting with Mrs Rands. Photo: George Eyre