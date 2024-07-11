33 fun and quirky pictures taken at schools across Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 2000s

Our photographers have covered many events over the years and captured some great pictures. See if you can spot yourself or family and friends in this great selection we bring you.
For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.
1. Fun and quirky school pictures taken by our photographers
Fun and quirky school pictures taken by our photographers Photo: DT
2. Hang on to your hat!
Hang on to your hat! A youngster from the Watchorn Christian School looks up at the parachuting eggs. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Pupils at the Herbert Strutt Primary School
Pupils at the Herbert Strutt Primary School make their faces funny for money durng Red Nose Day on Friday. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Baking for the bush fires
Baking for the bush fires, year five pupils at Old Hall Junior School who held a bake sale to raise money for the Australian bush fires and the RSPCA Photo: jason chadwick