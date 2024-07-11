33 fun and quirky pictures taken at schools across Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 2000s

By Brian Eyre
Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:09 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
We have searched our archives to bring you a great selection of fun and quirky pictures taken by our photographers during charity awards and events.

Our photographers have covered many events over the years and captured some great pictures. See if you can spot yourself or family and friends in this great selection we bring you.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Fun and quirky school pictures taken by our photographers

1. Fun and quirky school pictures taken by our photographers

Fun and quirky school pictures taken by our photographers Photo: DT

Photo Sales
Hang on to your hat! A youngster from the Watchorn Christian School looks up at the parachuting eggs.

2. Hang on to your hat!

Hang on to your hat! A youngster from the Watchorn Christian School looks up at the parachuting eggs. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Pupils at the Herbert Strutt Primary School make their faces funny for money durng Red Nose Day on Friday.

3. Pupils at the Herbert Strutt Primary School

Pupils at the Herbert Strutt Primary School make their faces funny for money durng Red Nose Day on Friday. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Baking for the bush fires, year five pupils at Old Hall Junior School who held a bake sale to raise money for the Australian bush fires and the RSPCA

4. Baking for the bush fires

Baking for the bush fires, year five pupils at Old Hall Junior School who held a bake sale to raise money for the Australian bush fires and the RSPCA Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice