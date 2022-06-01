32 pictures as Derbyshire schools host royal-themed celebrations to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Many found themselves busy getting into the patriotic spirit with a range of fun-filled activities including royal themed garden parties, costume parades, dancing, bakes sales and much more in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Parents and teachers even got involved in some of the festivities such as those at Inkersall Spencer Academy where they donned their best fancy dress to represent a certain decade from Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign.

Speaking about the day at his school in Inkersall, senior vice principal Jo Mercer said: “We had a whole school fashion parade of the decades of the Queen’s reign, starting from the 1950s right up to the present day from each year group.

"All the children were in costume and quite a few of the parents were as well and the staff. We did a catwalk down the middle of the field with the various costumes then there was a whole school picnic where families could sit with the children.

"They all then watched a performance by our singing group, called the Little Cookies, who sang a variety of songs through the decades in our infant hall.

"In the afternoon, all the parents could visit their children’s classes and take part in arts and crafts. The infants did a Jubilee olympics and there was also a crowns and tiaras competition for the whole school.

"There was a Jubilee ‘Bake Off’ competition where parents bought various cakes in and that was judged by our school council. We’ve also got a 4D immersive room and there was a photo booth where children could have their picture taken with a life-size cut out of the Queen, or a guard, or outside Buckingham Palace.

“It’s actually one of the first times parents have been allowed back in since the pandemic so it was lovely and everyone who was there spoke glowingly about the day and the children loved it as well.

"Our Parents Teacher Association did a raffle, they organised a lot of the day as well and bought the children a special Jubilee badge, and hired an ice cream van for the day – that was all fundraised by them and they do a super job.”

Our Derbyshire Times photographers visited a number of other schools across the county last week to capture images of just some of the celebrations.

Take a look at our gallery below to see what pupils, staff, and parents got up to.

