29 Derbyshire primary schools visited by Ofsted inspectors since the start of 2022 and their ratings

We have gathered ratings of all 29 Derbyshire infant and junior schools which have been inspected by education watchdogs so far this year.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Inspectors, they are required to report on aspects including the achievement of pupils at the school, the quality of teaching in the school, and the quality of leadership.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Below is a list of those which are relevant to Derbyshire Times’ readers, including the date the visit took place and their most recent rating.
1. Blank 4 Grids Collage (3).jpg
30 Derbyshire primary schools have been inspected by Ofsted in 2022.
Photo: submitted
2. Kilburn Infant and Nursery School
Inspection carried out on October 11 and 12 found that Kilburn Infant and Nursery School is performing good across all categories. The report found that The school’s personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum prepares pupils well for life in modern Britain. Pupils develop an age-appropriate understanding of equality. They make good use of the extra-curricular activities on offer, including dodgeball and archery. The school’s curriculum is enhanced by a comprehensive programme of trips, visits and experiences.
Photo: Google
3. Ashbourne Hilltop Primary and Nursery School
Inspection of Ashbourne Hilltop Primary and Nursery School on Wyaston Road, in Ashbourne, carrie out on September 13 and 14 have found that the school requires improvement.
Photo: Google
4. Westhouses Primary School, Alfreton
School progressed in many areas since 2019 when Ofsted report found it requires improvement. This year it scored good in all areas. Leaders and governors have high expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Teachers adapt the curriculum wherever they need to so that pupils with SEND are fully included in all parts of the curriculum.
Photo: Google