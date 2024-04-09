24 primary schools and nurseries in Derbyshire that 'require improvement' - according to Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
The schools are rated in five categories including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
Each school is given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is the list of 24 north Derbyshire primaries and nurseries that currently are rated as ‘requires improvement’.
1. Derbyshire schools that require improvement
2. Unstone St Mary’s Infant School, Unstone, Dronfield
An Ofsted inspection of Unstone St Mary’s Infant School at Crow Lane in Unstone in February 2020 concluded that the school requires improvement. The rating was severely downgraded, as the school was 'outstanding' in May 2011. While inspectors said that behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision are good, leadership and management and the quality of education require improvement. Photo: Google
3. Holly House Special School, Old Whittington
An Ofsted inspection of Holly House Special School at Church Street North in Old Whittington in January 2023 concluded that the school ‘requires improvement’ across all categories. The school, which is open for pupils aged between seven and 14, has maintained its rating since the last Ofsted inspection in April 2019. Ofsted inspectors said the primary has made noticeable progress since 2019. Photo: Google
4. New Whittington Community Primary School
New Whittington Community Primary School at London Street in New Whittington has been named as 'requires improvement' across all categories in an Ofsted report published in February 2023. The school was previously rated as 'requires improvement' in 2020 as well. In the report published last year, isnpectors said: "The leadership team is relatively new to their role. Leaders have not had sufficient time to make the necessary improvements. While they are working at pace to improve the school, there is still much to do." Photo: Google
