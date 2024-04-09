24 primary schools and nurseries in Derbyshire that 'require improvement' - according to Ofsted

4 . New Whittington Community Primary School

New Whittington Community Primary School at London Street in New Whittington has been named as 'requires improvement' across all categories in an Ofsted report published in February 2023. The school was previously rated as 'requires improvement' in 2020 as well. In the report published last year, isnpectors said: "The leadership team is relatively new to their role. Leaders have not had sufficient time to make the necessary improvements. While they are working at pace to improve the school, there is still much to do." Photo: Google