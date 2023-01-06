23 Derbyshire primary schools rated Outstanding or Good in 2022 by Ofsted

2. Ironville and Codnor Park Primary School

Ironville and Codnor Park Primary School was rated good in all categories during its inspection in July. Inspectors said the school's motto of ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ captures exactly what it is about. The personal development programme gives pupils the knowledge they need to take well-informed decisions. Teachers tell them about staying safe, and the importance of respecting others.

Photo: Google