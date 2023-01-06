23 Derbyshire primary schools rated Outstanding or Good in 2022 by Ofsted

We have gathered the Derbyshire infant and junior schools which have been rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors in 2022.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Below is a list of those Derbyshire primary schools which had the best this year.
1. Kilburn Infant and Nursery School
Inspection carried out on October 11 and 12 found that Kilburn Infant and Nursery School is performing good across all categories. The report found that The school’s personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum prepares pupils well for life in modern Britain. Pupils develop an age-appropriate understanding of equality. They make good use of the extra-curricular activities on offer, including dodgeball and archery. The school’s curriculum is enhanced by a comprehensive programme of trips, visits and experiences.
2. Ironville and Codnor Park Primary School
Ironville and Codnor Park Primary School was rated good in all categories during its inspection in July. Inspectors said the school's motto of ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ captures exactly what it is about. The personal development programme gives pupils the knowledge they need to take well-informed decisions. Teachers tell them about staying safe, and the importance of respecting others.
3. Middleton Community Primary School, Matlock
Inspection in February found that Middleton Community Primary School continues to be a good school. Inspectors praised the school for putting reading at the heart of the curriculum as staff promote the importance of reading for pleasure and for information and each topic of learning links to a relevant class book.
4. Ashover Primary School
Ashover Primary School was rated as 'good' after it was inspected in June'. Inspectors said pupils behave well and understand the importance of being kind to each other. Leaders have designed a well-sequenced curriculum in most subjects.
