22 best performing primary schools in Derbyshire according to latest SAT scores

2 . Penny Acres Primary School

Penny Acres Primary School at The Common, Holmesfield, Dronfield, was second best performing school in Derbyshire in 2022/23 according to the SAT results with 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The avearge score in reading was 114 out of 120 and in Maths 113 out of 120. The school had six pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google