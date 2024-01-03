22 best performing primary schools in Derbyshire according to latest SAT scores

These are top Derbyshire primary schools which have had the best SAT results in the last academic year.
SATs are Standard Assessment Tests administered by primary schools at the end of Year 6 to measure children's educational achievements.
This is the first time the data was revealed in three years – as in the academic year 2021/22 and 2020/21 SATs were cancelled due to Covid-19.
Below is the list of those Derbyshire primary schools which have the highest percentage of pupils meeting the Department of Education ‘expected standard’.
Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.
1. Kniveton CofE Primary School
Kniveton CofE Primary School in Ashbourne was the best-performing school in Derbyshire in 2022/23 according to the SAT results with 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The avearge score in reading was 114 out of 120 and in Maths 115 out of 120. The school had eight pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google
2. Penny Acres Primary School
Penny Acres Primary School at The Common, Holmesfield, Dronfield, was second best performing school in Derbyshire in 2022/23 according to the SAT results with 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The avearge score in reading was 114 out of 120 and in Maths 113 out of 120. The school had six pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google
3. Wigley Primary School
100% of pupils meet expected standards for reading, writing and maths at Wigley Primary in Old Brampton as well. The avearge score in reading was 111 out of 120 and in Maths 112 out of 120. The school had six pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google
4. Redhill Primary School
Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook had an impressive 97% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 114 out of 120 and in Maths 112 out of 120. The school had 32 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google