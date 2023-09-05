20 class photos from yesteryear show Derbyshire youngsters starting school for the first time
Youngsters have headed back to school again this week – and for some it will be their very first time in a classroom.
By Brian Eyre
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
We’ve had a look through our archives to dig out these great photos of youngsters’ first class photos from yesteryear
See if you recognise yourself or friends in these fantastic pictures from past intakes of school new starters.
