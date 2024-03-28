16 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries rated by Ofsted in March 2024 - including in Chesterfield, Ripley, and the Peak District

As March comes to an end, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Mar 2024, 14:56 GMT

Ofsted has rated 16 Derbyshire schools this month – including schools in Chesterfield, Ripley, and the Peak District.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life .

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is the list of all Derbyshire schools and nurseries that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.

As March comes to an end, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month.

1. Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in March 2024

As March comes to an end, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In an Ofsted report published on March 28, Ashgate Croft School in Chesterfield was rated as 'outstanding'. The report follows a short monitoring inspection. The school has continued to be rated as 'outstandin' since 2012.

2. Ashgate Croft School - outstanding

In an Ofsted report published on March 28, Ashgate Croft School in Chesterfield was rated as 'outstanding'. The report follows a short monitoring inspection. The school has continued to be rated as 'outstandin' since 2012. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Norbriggs Primary School at Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. The primary has continued to be rated as 'good' since 2018.

3. Norbriggs Primary School - good

Norbriggs Primary School at Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. The primary has continued to be rated as 'good' since 2018. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Following a short inspection, Ofsted inspectors have found out that Barlow CofE Primary School, Millcross Lane, Barlow, continues to be a 'good' school. The school has been rated as 'good' since 2014.

4. Barlow Church of England Primary School - good

Following a short inspection, Ofsted inspectors have found out that Barlow CofE Primary School, Millcross Lane, Barlow, continues to be a 'good' school. The school has been rated as 'good' since 2014. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedDerbyshireChesterfieldRipleyPeak DistrictEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.