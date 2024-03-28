Ofsted has rated 16 Derbyshire schools this month – including schools in Chesterfield, Ripley, and the Peak District.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life .

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is the list of all Derbyshire schools and nurseries that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.

1 . Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in March 2024 As March comes to an end, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Ashgate Croft School - outstanding In an Ofsted report published on March 28, Ashgate Croft School in Chesterfield was rated as 'outstanding'. The report follows a short monitoring inspection. The school has continued to be rated as 'outstandin' since 2012. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Norbriggs Primary School - good Norbriggs Primary School at Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. The primary has continued to be rated as 'good' since 2018. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales