Even when compared to fierce competition from the rest of the East Midlands’ cities, Derby can hold its own when it comes to great primary schools.

The Government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released in December, shortly after it published its delayed performance figures for secondary schools. From this data, we’ve been able to compare how the 86 primary schools across the Derby City Council district did in the most recent school year - to create a league table of its top performers.

The key figure we’ve used is the percentage of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, and met the government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve included only schools which performed exceptionally well, surpassing both the local authority area and the national average.

Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 13 Derby schools that topped the list:

1 . Griffe Field Primary School Griffe Field is a primary academy in the Littleover area, with about 460 pupils. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 84% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 56% in Derby and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Gayton Junior School Also in the Littleover area, Gayton is a maintained junior school that takes children from the age of 7, with a roll size of about 360. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 81% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 56% in Derby and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy St Mary’s is a Catholic primary academy in the Darley Abbey area. It has about 382 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 80% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 56% in Derby and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales