Chloe Jervis, 18, was on a walk in Edale, Derbyshire, with her family when two rams approached her. The part-time housekeeper started speed walking to get away from them but realised more of the flock had joined.

They chased her until she got to the bottom of the hill where her brother Nathan Jervis, 25, was waiting. Chloe, from Derby, said she now finds the incident "hilarious" but was "shaking" at the time.

She said: "I'd been climbing a mountain all day. I was tired and complaining. I didn't think it could get any worse. I had just gotten to the bottom of the hill. The sheep were scattered all over the field.

Chloe Jervis was chased down a hill by a flock of sheep in in Edale

"Two rams came up behind me and I started speed walking. Then they all started chasing me. I was shaking after. I find it hilarious now."