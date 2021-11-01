£1.9million Peak District dairy farm put up for sale for first time in 80 years

The 170-acre Peaslows farm and farmhouse, in Sparrowpit, was was home to a 230 head dairy herd run by father and son Winston and John Cartledge, until John recently decided to expand and relocate the business to Somerset.

He said: ‘’I will miss working everyday surrounded by the amazing landscape that the Peak District boasts. I will also miss being so close to two active livestock markets. I just hope the future owner gets as much pleasure from working at Peaslows as my family has over the last 80 years.”

The property has been listed for sale whole, or as four separate lots of land. An additional cottage and stone barn are available by separate negotiation.

The stone-built farmhouse dates back to 1876 and has three double bedrooms, underfloor heating in the kitchen and a number of traditional features.

The farmland is predominantly made up of permanent pasture divided into numerous grazing and mowing enclosures by a series of well-maintained stone walls.

The farm operations are split between predominantly modern steel portal framed farm buildings covering more than 3,530 square metres in total.

That includes a milking parlour, dairy unit with 188 cubicles and mattresses, a further cubicle building with electric scrapers, and further livestock and general purpose buildings.

The dairy unit is built on slats which provide 100,000 gallons of underground storage. There is also a 1.5million gallon slurry pit, silage clamps, a borehole water supply for the cattle sheds and solar panels delivering around £8,000 of benefit per annum.

The farm is being marketed jointly by Savills and Bagshaws, whose agent Sam Thomas said: “The sale of Peaslows farm offers an exciting opportunity to purchase a dairy or livestock farm in this beautiful part of the world and the ability to commence milk production immediately upon completion if desired.

“The farm’s rural location, coupled with its situation close to the Derbyshire towns of Chapel-en-le-Frith and Buxton, and within an hour’s drive of both Manchester and Sheffield, mean it offers the best of both worlds while lending itself to diversification opportunities.”

For full details on the property, go to https://bit.ly/3EiuViD.

1. The 19th century farmhouse The living accommodation has been well maintained by the family with modern alterations. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Lot 1B The farm has a beautiful setting in the Peak District landscape. Photo: Savills and Bagshaws Photo Sales

3. The milking parlour. Under its current owners, the farm was processing an average of 12,500 litres per milking session. Photo: Savills and Bagshaws Photo Sales

4. The farmhouse kitchen. The house boasts many traditional features reflecting its authentic farming heritage. Photo: Savills and Bagshaws Photo Sales