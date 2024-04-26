Poultry and pig populations on decline according to industry bodies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British Poultry Council (BPC) has revealed a significant decline in the number of birds being reared for meat. The council attributes this decrease to various factors such as avian influenza and high production costs.

The decline is also playing in the duck and geese sectors. The National Farmers' Union (NFU), an industry body for farmers and growers across the UK, highlights the impact of avian influenza outbreaks on duck and geese flocks. They have also highlighted that the outbreaks have had a devastating effect on some farms, with the economic impact being significant, and making it difficult for some producers to recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plight of native pig breeds is equally concerning. The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), a charity dedicated to the conservation of rare breeds of farm animals in the UK, warns that many native pig breeds are now classified as "priority", with the British Saddleback, Gloucestershire Old Spots, Oxford Sandy and Black Welsh classed as "at risk" on its watchlist.

Decline in Poultry and Pig Populations

The RBST Chief Executive, Christopher Price said “We have moved all native poultry breeds to the Priority category as we continue providing urgent support for these irreplaceable breeds’ conservation. Seven of the UK’s 11 native pig breeds remain in the Priority category, with most of the rare pig breeds now showing a sustained downward trend in total sow numbers. The at risk Welsh pig for example has fallen from 457 sows in 2020, to 296 in 2023. We must reverse these worrying declines before it is too late.”

The reasons behind the decline in native pig numbers are complex, but the RBST points to the dominance of commercial breeds, ‘selected for higher reproduction rates and low fat carcasses as a key factor.’ . They also point out that this focus on efficiency comes at the cost of biodiversity and the preservation of our native breeds.

The decline of these flocks and pig breeds has potentially serious consequences. A lower level of domestic production increases reliance on imports, raising concerns about food security and traceability. The loss of genetic diversity also poses a threat, as native breeds often have unique characteristics that could be valuable in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad