Police called to “unusual disturbance” in Derbyshire as 60 cows appear outside residents’ homes

Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports that 60 cows had appeared in a Buxton neighbourhood on Sunday, September 7.

A team spokesperson said: “We were called out by residents in a local neighbourhood reporting an unusual disturbance.

“Upon arrival, we found ourselves face to face with 60 cows who had absolutely no intention of ‘moooving on’.

After a few phone calls and some ‘hoofwork’ across nearby farms, we were joined by the farmer who had clearly heard our call for help.

“The cows are now safely back in their field, and the farmer will be addressing the damage caused to the walls by their unexpected wanderings. Just another day in the field.”

"Unusual disturbance" Police were called after 60 cows escaped from a Derbyshire farm.

"Unusual disturbance" The cows were eventually reunited with their farmer.