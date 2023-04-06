Hope Show has joined forces with Hope Valley Climate Action and Hope Valley Farmers group to plant a new hedgerow along the western boundary of the showground at Marsh Farm

Not just an attractive landscape feature, it will also eventually provide valuable shelter and feeding grounds for bats, insects and birds such as the dunnock, whitethroat, chaffinches and linnets.

Andrew Critchlow, vice chairman of the show committee, said: “Until now, an old post and wire fence provided a boundary to the showground so creating a new hedge seemed like an ideal way of creating a wildlife corridor but also making a bio-secure boundary with our neighbours.

Volunteers from Hope Valley Climate Action planting the new hedgerow at Marsh Farm.

“We are very grateful to the volunteers from Hope Valley Climate Action for giving up their weekend to plant the hedge. They have done a fantastic job and we are now looking forward to seeing the hedge grow.”

This hedge was one of 12 newly created across the Hope Valley by the partnership between the farmers’ and climate groups, in a project which also planted 2,000 trees across 15 farms, all supplied by the Woodland Trust.

Andrew added: “Hedgerows provide a home for wildlife but they also sequester and store carbon as they photosynthesize and grow. This is just one of the ways Hope Show plans to help fight against climate change in the coming years; we also plan to plant more trees on the showground next winter.”

Preparations are now underway for Hope Show 2023 which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

The show includes cattle classes for dairy and beef breeds, sheep classes, a varied equine events programme including fancy dress and young handler classes.

For the casual visitor, there will be a food tent and a whole range of children’s activities such as archery and laser shooting, as well as sheepdog trials which will run over into Tuesday, August 29.

For all the latest updates on this year’s event, visit www.hopeshow.co.uk.