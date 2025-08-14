Tractors, steam engines, trucks and animal boxes rolled in for the event on Wednesday, August 13, and by mid-afternoon the mercury was pushing past 30 degrees – but for exhibitors and spectators alike it was a day to relax and enjoy the glorious spectacle.

Show secretary Jackie Twilley said: “It was an excellent show this year. We were a bit worried that such a hot day might put people off, but the attendance topped 12,500 which was about on par with 2024.

“Everyone had a lovely time, so it’s a massive heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you who joined us.”

The weather did prompt a few adjustments for animal welfare, with paddling pools and shelters laid on across the site for dogs, but the equine and livestock classes were still hotly contested.

Jackie said: “It was not a day to run around in a fur coat so we cut the dog agility show, but had 60 cattle, 100 horses, 200 sheep and the first poultry show we’ve been able to hold for a while. We still had people show-jumping at 7.30pm.

“My personal highlight was seeing 25 Shire horses in the ring, when we’ve been down to nine or ten some years. Looking out and seeing a full line-up with young foals and young people handling them was great.

“We’ve worked hard to get younger people involved, and this year we’ve had so many helping with the set-up too.”

She added: “It takes a whole fabulous committee to put on the show and they’ve worked tirelessly this year. They’re still there today. Without them none of this would happen, they’re a fantastic team.”

Even as the show is being packed down for another summer, thoughts have turned to next summer.

Jackie said: “We’ve already started taking trade bookings and we’ve got a lot more exhibitors on the waiting list. As soon as the gates closed last night it’s full steam ahead for August 12, 2026. There’s no time off.”

1 . Ashover Show 2025 The best of the action. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales