In pictures: thousands gather to celebrate Derbyshire rural life at glorious Ashover Show

By Ed Dingwall
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:50 BST
Amid a challenging summer for farmworkers across Derbyshire, spirits were as high as ever as the agricultural community came together for the Ashover Show.

Tractors, steam engines, trucks and animal boxes rolled in for the event on Wednesday, August 13, and by mid-afternoon the mercury was pushing past 30 degrees – but for exhibitors and spectators alike it was a day to relax and enjoy the glorious spectacle.

Show secretary Jackie Twilley said: “It was an excellent show this year. We were a bit worried that such a hot day might put people off, but the attendance topped 12,500 which was about on par with 2024.

“Everyone had a lovely time, so it’s a massive heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you who joined us.”

The weather did prompt a few adjustments for animal welfare, with paddling pools and shelters laid on across the site for dogs, but the equine and livestock classes were still hotly contested.

Jackie said: “It was not a day to run around in a fur coat so we cut the dog agility show, but had 60 cattle, 100 horses, 200 sheep and the first poultry show we’ve been able to hold for a while. We still had people show-jumping at 7.30pm.

“My personal highlight was seeing 25 Shire horses in the ring, when we’ve been down to nine or ten some years. Looking out and seeing a full line-up with young foals and young people handling them was great.

“We’ve worked hard to get younger people involved, and this year we’ve had so many helping with the set-up too.”

She added: “It takes a whole fabulous committee to put on the show and they’ve worked tirelessly this year. They’re still there today. Without them none of this would happen, they’re a fantastic team.”

Even as the show is being packed down for another summer, thoughts have turned to next summer.

Jackie said: “We’ve already started taking trade bookings and we’ve got a lot more exhibitors on the waiting list. As soon as the gates closed last night it’s full steam ahead for August 12, 2026. There’s no time off.”

The best of the action.

1. Ashover Show 2025

The best of the action. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
-

2. Ashover Show 2025

- Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
-

3. Ashover Show 2025

- Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
-

4. Ashover Show 2025

- Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice