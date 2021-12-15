Hen welfare charity thanks Derbyshire residents for saving 1,600 birds
A charity which helps find new homes for former farm birds says it can count more than 1,600 chickens saved from slaughter by Derbyshire residents this year.
The hens were all ex-layers rehomed by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) at adoption days held during the year.
Charity founder Jane Howorth said: “We all know that the past two years have been tough for charities like us, so I’d like to say an extra special thank you to everyone who has opened their home and their heart to one of our beautiful girls this year.
“When you adopt a hen, you’re not just giving them a new home you’re literally saving their life.”
Every year the BHWT saves around 60,000 hens from slaughter. The birds are all around 18 months old – the age where they are deemed commercially unviable for laying eggs.
However, if rehomed, they will continue to lay eggs and become affectionate, friendly pets that can live for many years to come.
Jane said: “Adopted hens can become their keeper’s new best friend. They will return any love shown to them in spades and enjoy nothing more than following their new owners around and snuggling up for cuddles.”
The rehoming programme is currently suspended due to the outbreak of avian influenza, but the BHWT expects to be back up and running early next year.
Anyone wanting to be the early bird and adopt a spring chicken or two can register for updates with information on the next rehoming day in Derbyshire at https://bit.ly/33BBakJ.