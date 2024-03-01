Derbyshire young farmer to lead rural youth organisation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drew, 32, provides freelance farm services in Derbyshire and also manages a farming enterprise breeding sheep and a suckler herd of native breeds. Drew also supports the family business Hartington Pawz – a shop selling dog supplies in the village of Hartington.

Drew has been NFYFC’s Vice Chair of Council for two years and has formerly held roles as Chair of the East Midlands Area of Young Farmers’ Clubs, County Chair for Derbyshire County Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (FYFC), and has been a member of Belper Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) for 15 years.

NFYFC’s Council elections took place on 25 February 2024 in Warwickshire, where Drew pledged during his term in office to encourage YFCs to actively promote the inclusive message: YFC is for Everyone.

NFYFC Officer team: James Nixey, Drew Bailey and Jessica Rose

Drew will be supported by Vice Chairs James Nixey from Buckinghamshire and Jessica Rose from Nottinghamshire.

NFYFC Chair of Council 2024-25 Drew Bailey said:

“I am excited to be elected as the new Chair of NFYFC’s Council and I am looking forward to working with the clubs and county federations to help them share the message that YFC is for Everyone.

“I’m not from a farming background but my passion for the industry has grown by being part of a YFC. It’s true that you don’t have to be a farmer to be a Young Farmer. I want to ensure that all young people, volunteers and supporters – regardless of their background – feel they are welcome to join YFC and be a member of this amazing organisation.

NFYFC Chair of Council Drew Bailey

“Working together with YFCs, I want us to be an organisation where everyone feels like they can belong, which in turn should also encourage more inclusivity in our rural communities and the agricultural industry.”

NFYFC plans to share more support materials and guidance for YFCs under the YFC is for Everyone banner.

More than 80 members gathered in Warwickshire to elect the new officer team and pass motions that affect the running of the organisation.

The NFYFC Council is made up of YFC members, associate members and co-options from across England and Wales and is elected by YFC members to represent their views.

