Derbyshire firefighters save drowning horse and trapped dog amid series of animal rescues

On Saturday, January 21, crews from the Alfreton Community Fire Station were called to three separate animal rescue incidents.

The first saw firefighters from their Blue Watch team called to save an 11-year-old ex-racehorse called Rosie from the freezing waters of the River Rother.

A station spokesperson said: “A member of the public kindly helped excavate the bank with his digger. Blue Watch wish her a speedy recovery.”

All three rescues ended successfully.

That afternoon, Red Watch were deployed to rescue Teddy, who had managed to trap himself in a silo pipe – getting him out using a snare and a makeshift hook.

