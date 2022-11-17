Staff at Matlock Farm Park, on Jaggers Lane off the A632, said a final farewell to Bob on Wednesday, November 16, following a short illness.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Bob was not only one of the Matlock Farm Park originals, he first arrived with us in 1997 for a trekking centre we had just started, several years before a farm park was thought of. He was such a gentle horse and stole the hearts of many of our visitors and those who had the privilege to ride him.

“He arrived before animal passports were around, however we estimate he was around 34 years. Not a bad innings for a horse.”

Bob had been with the owners of Matlock Farm Park since 1997, and was thought to be 34 years old.

Bob had lived in semi-retirement for the past few years, but staff say he never lost his love for the crowds and any big occasions.

The spokesperson said: “He was always keen to be included in our riding events, like the recent horse parade to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. He also loved meeting our visitors around the park. We owed him so much.

“A special lady who has been visiting and volunteering at Matlock Farm Park for many years, after she made a connection with Bob, had been bringing him special treats every time she came. You could tell without question, Bob was very happy for Moira to be there with him at the end.”

It was not just children who enjoyed interacting with Bob, as he proved equally adept at animal therapy, such as a nature-based volunteering for people living with dementia or memory loss run by Matlock community interest company the Connection Space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob took part in thousands of rides and animal-handling sessions over the years.

While the stables will feel a little emptier now, is likely that thousands of families will have photos and fond memories of Bob at home, and Matlock Farm Park is inviting people to share them on its social media channels.

To contribute or see what others are sharing, visit facebook.com/matlockfarmpark.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He still loved trotting out for the biggest occasions.

Bob was especially good for animal therapy sessions.