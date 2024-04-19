County farming leader speaks of challenges and opportunities for tenant sector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With more than 60% of England’s farmed area managed by tenant farmers, industry leaders, experts, institutional landlords and tenant farming members came together at NFU Headquarters to discuss the future of the sector.

The NFU’s Tenants Conference on 16 April was chaired by NFU Deputy President David Exwood and attended by Farming Minister Sir Mark Spencer and attracted farmers from all regional counties including Derbyshire.

NFU regional board chair Jane Bassett, who is also Derbyshire NFU chair, said the event generated much needed debate and discussion on the important issues impacting tenant farmer members.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood speaks at the conference to tenants

She said: “As an upland farmer in the Peak District with tenanted land and having many friends who are tenant farmers, this sector has long given me cause for concern.

“I know many superb hard working tenant farmers, who are resourceful and excellent food producers and custodians of the land.

“The tenanted sector also has always offered a foothold to new entrants to our industry, breathing new life and ideas into uplands businesses.

“The New Code of Practice, looking at where there is bad behaviour, and encouraging better communication in landlord/tenant relationships is a real step forward.

Jane Bassett on farm

“To have real teeth and deliver meaningful change though a Tenant Farming Commissioner with statutory powers would be welcome.”

NFU Deputy President David Exwood spoke at the event and said tenant farmers were some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking farmers he knew.

“I am a tenant farmer myself and we play a vital role in producing food for the nation while delivering the government’s environmental targets, helping to grow the rural economy and being at the heart of rural communities.

“Just like all other sectors, tenant farmers across the country are feeling the squeeze; the cumulative loss of direct payments over the past four years and the slow transition to the Environmental Land Management scheme (ELMs), together with high input costs have created real cashflow issues. However, as tenants we don’t often have the financial capital to pivot to embrace new opportunities in the same way as non-tenant farmers, which leaves us particularly vulnerable.

“Now we are dealing with the immense pressure of what the adverse weather is throwing at us, with months of non-stop rain and some of the worst flooding on record, causing further financial and mental wellbeing concerns.

“Over the past few weeks we have seen the rollout of the Farm Tenancy Forum and actions and recommendations from the Rock Review being implemented.