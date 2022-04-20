Chatsworth rare breed conservation programme welcomes two Albion calves

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) awarded official accreditation to Chatsworth Farmyard last year, recognising its important contribution to the conservation of some the rarest livestock and equine breeds native to the UK.

Two Albion calves, Bronte and Queenie, have been born in the past ten days. Originally called the ‘Bakewell blues’ because of their origins in Derbyshire, Albions are listed by the trust as the most at-risk ‘priority’ breed.

Farmyard manager Melissa Underwood said: “We are delighted to welcome our two beautiful Albion calves.

Bronte is one of two rare Albion calves born at the estate this month.

“They’re incredibly rare and I have always wanted to have some of these wonderful cows here. Given their local heritage it feels like the perfect fit at Chatsworth.”

Meanwhile, Eugenie, Chatsworth’s Suffolk punch mare is expecting another foal in the next couple of weeks, having successfully delivered visitor favourite Huxley last year.

The RBST considers the Suffolk punch to be critically endangered with fewer than 500 purebred horses registered in the UK. Eugenie is one of only 72 surviving females, making them more endangered than the giant panda.

Bagot goat kids and Gloucester old spot piglets are also due soon and are listed as ‘at risk’ breeds while the farmyard is also hoping for some rare breed chicks from its Derbyshire redcap chickens.

Suffolk punch mare Eugenie is expecting another foal any day now.

Not all of the new arrivals are bolstering rare breeds, with a donkey foal, lambs, goat kids and piglets also expected to be taking their first tentative steps in the next few weeks.

Chatsworth Farmyard is now part of the 25-strong network of farm parks accredited by the RBST – a national charity working to secure a future for rare native farm animals.

Visitors to Chatsworth can look out for the new residents in the farmyard, open every day throughout the summer, and learn more about rare breeds, why they matter, and the crucial conservation programmes and special breeding groups managed by the estate.