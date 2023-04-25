Following a spectacular return in 2022, the three-day show over the weekend of May 12-14 will offer the usual schedule of elite dressage, show jumping and cross country events, with the exciting addition of the British leg of the prestigious FEI Eventing Nations Cup.

Riders taking part in the cup will be looking to secure the points they need to clear the bar for entry into the Olympics, and with six British-based riders from the world’s top ten in attendance, and many more expected to travel to the UK to experience the renowned cross country course, the event is likely to attract international attention.

Event director Patricia Clifton said: “We are delighted to host the British leg of the nations cup, which will provide another layer of interest to what is always a great competition. We look forward to welcoming an even more international entry than usual.”

Some of the world's best equestrian eventers will be taking on the famous Chatsworth cross country course next month.

The cup will raise the stakes at the eagerly anticipated three-day event but further down the programme there is plenty more entertainment for casual spectators.

There will be alternative equestrian-based competitions, with the British scurry and trials returning. Miniature ponies will be taking on large cobs while their drivers

navigate an obstacle course against the clock.

Elsewhere, a full weekend of arena displays and family fun will include a dog show, have-a-go dog agility course, and the famous sheep show, alongside

Spectators can watch dressage, show jumping and cross country rounds over the three days.

a climbing wall, circus skills and pottery painting for those looking to try something new.

Visitors can also enjoy a trip to the shopping village, featuring more than 100 specialist retailers and leading brands, as well as a number of local businesses and artisan makers, who will be showcasing their crafts, homewares, gifts and more.

Early bird tickets, with a discount of up to 15 per cent, are still available until Sunday, April 30 April. Full price adult tickets for Friday will be £16, rising to £32.50 on Saturday and Sunday. Children’s tickets, for ages five to 15 inclusive, cost £10 per day. All tickets include free parking.

For more information and booking, see www.chatsworth.org.

Visitors can bring their dog along to have a go at the agility course and other family-friendly show classes.

