Your Local Air Ambulance to launch new retail Hub in Chesterfield

Just weeks after the successful opening a new charity store in Chesterfield, Your Local Air Ambulance is opening a second location in the town with an exciting twist.

On Friday 26th September, the charity will proudly open its new “Hub” in Chesterfield – the first of its kind for the charity.

The Hub – located in Saltergate - will combine both retail and distribution for other stores within a 30-mile radius, offering increased efficiency and sustainability. It follows the August opening of an outlet in Dobbies Garden Centre in Balborough Links.

Your Local Air Ambulance’s Retail Area Manager, Simon Trzopek, said: “The extraordinary generosity of the public in donating preloved items to our charity helps raise vital funds and supports lifesaving missions every day throughout Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

“By combining retail and distribution for the first time in a centralised hub, we are able to build a network that ensures our stock is replenished even more regularly for the customers, and in a way that is kinder to the environment. We have also used responsible sourced and recycled materials wherever possible in the fixtures and fittings.

“We knew Chesterfield would be an ideal location for this first Hub, not just because of its location, but because the local people have demonstrated their commitment to our charity – and to finding the best bargains we have to offer.”

To support the grand opening at 10am on September 26th Chesterfield Musician Casey Lowery will be cutting the ribbon and hosting a ‘meet-and-greet for local fans.

As well as offering shopping, the Hub will also have a “community corner” available to local groups and friends to use as a relaxing informal meeting space.

The full address is: Unit 1, 16-18 Saltergate, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S40 1UT

Every day of the year, Your Local Air Ambulance’s critical care paramedics and trauma doctors deliver lifesaving care within minutes to those in greatest need and provide the very best chance of survival and recovery. The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations to raise the funds needed for each rescue mission.

For more information, go to www.theairabulanceservice.org.uk or search for “Your Local Air Ambulance”.