Young rider from Ripley bounces back from illness to qualify for Horse of the Year Show

Isabella-Rose and Lenny receive their prize from judge, Sam DeCaprio.

A thirteen-year-old amateur rider from Ripley, Isabella-Rose Weightman has qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham this October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabella-Rose and grey Welsh pony, Lennie attended the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star qualifier on the 6th August at Arena UK in Lincolnshire. They will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the HOYS Arena at the NEC in Birmingham in early October.

The pair competed in and won the Working Pony class under top judges Jordan Cook and Sam DeCaprio to earn their HOYS qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This win was all the more special for Isabella as she has a rare bone disease in her ankles which has meant she has had to have time off riding.

Isabella said: “Lenny gave it everything today. We had no time to warm-up and he was just great. Lenny is so trusting, he takes it all in his stride. I’ve not been to school for 7-months because of my ankles, I had to wear a boot for several months and had screws put in my ankle. Now I’m in remission from the disease and back to normal I will be going back to school in September.” Isabella is a pupil at Ripley Academy, she continued: “I’ll have owned Lenny for six years in October, we bought him as a first ridden pony and also won some Supreme Champion titles on the lead rein before taking several Reserves as a First Ridden.”

SEIB Search for a Star organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time. Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”

SEIB Search for a Star first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifying shows offers opportunities for a full range of show horses to earn a place at the series championships at Horse of the Year Show and Your Horse Live.

Please see www.seib.co.uk/competitions or the SEIB Search for a Star facebook page for updates. To enter please visit www.seib.co.uk/competitions/schedule which will link directly to the Search for a Star and Racehorse to Riding Horse entry page on Showing Scene.

SEIB have been providing expert insurance services for over 60 years. Renowned for their specialist equestrian insurance, SEIB offers tailored cover for horses, horseboxes, trailers, riders, and equestrian businesses, ensuring comprehensive protection and peace of mind.