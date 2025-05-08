Young photographers in Derbyshire urged to enter prestigious photo comp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA is encouraging young photographers in Derbyshire to enter its prestigious photo competition to showcase their talent and love of animals and nature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards has now opened for entries (Tuesday 6 May) and will close on 13 August.

Last year, more than 4,000 children and young people with a passion for photography, animals and nature entered the competition. Now budding photographers aged 18 years and under are being asked to submit their photos capturing the animal kingdom on a camera or mobile device as the competition officially opens for entries for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Rothnie (pictured below with last year’s overall winner Anwen Whitehead), award-winning photographer and photographic guide, will once again be part of the judging panel this year.

Puffin photo by Anwen Whitehead

Ellie said: “The RSPCA’s Young Photographer Awards is the ultimate celebration of young creative talent. Every year, the entries are astounding, and indeed many winners from this competition have become immensely successful professional photographers. I am truly honoured to be a judge again, I can’t wait to see this year’s entries.”

This year, the charity has launched a brand new category aimed at telling the story of an individual animal or commenting on the wider natural world. The ‘Documenting Animals’ category will consist of three photos which will document real stories, events and animals and aims to inspire, educate and make change for animals. Entrants in this category will use their photo journalist skills to raise awareness, spark a discussion or accurately capture the world as it is today.

Andrew Forsyth, RSPCA photographer and competition judge, said: “We’re looking for a positive story that leaves a lasting impression. We want the entrants to show that they have thought about the narrative of their images, perhaps they might show the changing landscape of a nature reserve or a conservation project, maybe showing how humans help animals through rewilding initiatives or volunteering, or perhaps the images capture a series of moments which perfectly encapsulates an animal welfare or conservation issue. It’s an opportunity to use your imagination and natural curiosity and we’re excited to see what our budding young photographers in Derbyshire come up with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The category will also require entrants to write 120 words to illustrate the series detailing what inspired them and give some background on what the story means for the animals involved.

This year’s awards will be judged by a panel of experts in wildlife photography and Ellie will be joined by former competition winner-turned-professional photographer Catriona Parfitt; professional wildlife photographer and RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Emma Jacobs.

Sponsors of the competition are Natures Images (wildlife photography holidays) and Camtraptions (camera traps for wildlife photography).

Winners in each category will be awarded trophies and a selection of prizes at a ceremony at the Tower of London in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To submit your entry, or for more information on the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards, latest news, galleries and photo tips visit: https://young.rspca.org.uk

To watch a recording of last year’s ceremony visit: https://young.rspca.org.uk/about.