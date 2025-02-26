Young people offer Hope for the future at Chesterfield Hack

The 37th Hope Hack saw dozens of young people from across Chesterfield, Tapton, Hasland, Clay Cross and Staveley gather at Chesterfield FC’s SMH Group Stadium for a series of talks and workshops, hosted by Derbyshire Violence Reduction Unit and the football club’s community trust.

After sessions covering social media, emergency first aid, drugs, policing and criminality – including two former prisoners sharing their stories – the young people gathered in small groups to share their own opinions, connections and experiences and to develop potential solutions to the problems they face.

They then had the opportunity to present their recommendations directly to community leaders.

PC Claire Gilburn, a youth engagement officer with Derbyshire Police, said: “This was an opportunity to engage with young people from our community, to break down barriers.

"It’s a two-way thing. I want the young people to know the police are approachable and they can engage with us and then, from their point of view, they can tell us what they want from us, what do they want to see from all the stakeholders present, what do you want from us and what can we give back to you.”

As well as the hard-hitting sessions, attendees also enjoyed performances, including from rapper Strizzy Strauss, singer-songwriter Niamh Toner and spoken word poet and youth worker Nathan Parker, who was performing at his sixth Hope Hack.

Nathan said: “Every time it just blows me away. It’s a great reminder of why we do what we do when we work in the community, with young people and strive towards bringing about positive change.

“They’re really infectious because young people, no filter, tell you how it is, what’s wrong, but also what’s right and where solutions can be found.

“I hope young people take from these that they are valued parts of the communities and what they’ve got to say is important.”

Hope Hacks, which have taken place across the country, are designed to inspire and empower young people to contribute towards positive change in their communities.

They are part of a broader initiative by the Hope Collective - a partnership of cross-sector organisations, including national youth work charity UK Youth, working to create change for young people and communities - to encourage open conversations with young people about the issues they face.

Gary Trowsdale, on behalf of the Hope Collective, said: “A Hope Hack is a way of bringing entire communities together around the work being done to reduce violence impacting young people’s lives. That’s why we work so closely with the VRUs, but also bring in youth work specialists so you get the best of borth worlds.

"Young people get an awful lot out of a Hope Hack because they are given the opportunity to speak candidly about the issues that affect them.

"What I believe young people get from Hope Hack is a sense of worth and a sense of belonging and most importantly of all, a feeling that people are there for them. Hope Hacks bring the community together and create relationships.

"It’s about young people realising it’s not just about youth voice, it’s about the youth truth, actually listening to what they are saying and having a group of responsible adults working on their behalf to give them what they feel they need to be safer in their communities.”

1 . Contributed Derbyshire Police were present in an attempt to break down barriers with young people. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Young people had the chance to test how they would act in VR scenarios. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Young people at the Chesterfield Hope Hack. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Young people presented their ideas to community leaders. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales