Young inventor shares his autism story on popular mental health programme

An award-winning young entrepreneur from Derbyshire has talked about his autism diagnosis on a mental health platform which has been viewed more than a 1.2 million times.

Twelve-year-old Max Palfrey, who invented a range of clothing for people with sensory issues, has appeared on the children’s mental health show Jaaq Jnr, which is backed by private healthcare provider Bupa.

He travelled down to London to film the show and discussed how his own experiences with additional needs inspired him to set up the business Comfa clothing and create a range of sensory-friendly t-shirts complete with built-in fidget toy.

Max was just five years old when he was first diagnosed with autism and seven years old when he was identified as having Pathological Demand Avoidance and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, as well as sensory processing and hypermobility.

Dad Matt and Max Palfrey with hosts Freddie and Hughie

In the eleven-minute programme Max opens up about the challenges he faces, how friends can support him and gives his advice for anyone with similar diagnoses.

The show is a children’s version of the popular mental health platform Jaaq which stands for ‘just ask a question’ and features guests like Davina McCall, Peter Andre and footballer Matt Morton.

The programme aims to encourage young people to talk about mental health challenges and is hosted by friends Freddie Xavi and Hughie Higginson who won Pride of Britain Awards in recognition of their fundraising, following Hughie’s leukaemia diagnosis.

Since its launch in August this year, Jaaq Jr has already garnered 1.2 million views and covers topics such as bullying, falling out with your best friend and anxiety.

Max said: “Going down to London again to participate in the podcast was amazing. That’s two shows now—Jaaq Jr and This Morning.

“I am so proud of how well the clothing range is doing. I hope it is making a difference to the lives of people with similar limitations to me.

“Hughie and Freddie were really nice and made me feel comfortable. The organisers even called ahead to ask about my favourite snacks and had them ready for me when I arrived and had also adapted the studio to make it autism friendly.

‘I hope that anyone struggling with autism can gain something from the podcast. I want to help people who experience the same limitations as me.”

The interview is not Max’s first brush with fame; last year the youngster appeared on This Morning, where presenter Paddy McGuinness, after trying on a T-shirt, said he’d be ordering some for his own three children who also have autism.

The material used in the clothing line is 93 per cent modal, a semi-synthetic fabric that is made from beech tree pulp, and seven percent elastane, with the seams encased on the inside. The washing and care instructions are also on a sticker that can simply be peeled off to stop the need for irritating labels.

Max’s father and business partner said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Max. Despite his challenges, he has already achieved more than most 12-year-olds, and I want him to continue using his experiences to help others.

“The t-shirts are available in black, light blue and khaki green and fit children between the ages of three and 16-plus. The 16-plus one fits my wife, Lauren, who is a UK size 10 so it’s possible for adults to wear them, too.

“We are hoping to have more colours available soon. We’re thinking pink, purple and white as the white t-shirts can be used for PE sessions at school.

“The clothing range sells out quickly whenever we release a new batch, and the feedback from parents has been truly amazing. For instance, one mother messaged to say she can finally leave the house with her child without him screaming and another parent shared that they can now take their child on holiday.

“Specialist sensory clothing can be expensive, so we have kept the cost of the Fidget-T as low as we can. Parents wanting to test that the material is right for their child can also get a free sample beforehand.

“The clothing range is entirely led by Max. He is never pushed; we are guided by what he can handle. I want this to be entirely his project.”

The family has received grants from organisations including Erewash Borough Council, Connecting Derbyshire, NDV and the Accelerator Programme to help build the business and there are plans in the future to design other items of clothing such as school uniform and underwear.

More information is available at www.comfa.co.uk