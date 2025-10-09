WWF and Leicester City in the Community invite people to light a better way for the planet at Diwali celebration this Sunday

This Sunday 12 October, Leicester City in the Community (LCitC) and WWF will host a free family-friendly Diwali celebration that pairs traditional rituals with nature-focused activities – including decoration-making and crafts, a rangoli demonstration, seasonal nature spotting guides, music and dancing – all designed to bring joy, wellbeing and belonging in local green spaces.

Diwali, or ‘Festival of Lights’, is celebrated by millions worldwide, and Leicester’s 2025 Diwali event will shine light on environmental stewardship, recognising that the festival’s traditions of balance, renewal and giving back extend beyond our individual home life to our shared home on Earth.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Diwali celebration with nature-focused activities and community stalls

The event will feature rangoli art, crafts, music, seasonal nature spotting guides and community stalls from groups such as Hindu Climate Action.

When: Sunday 12 October, 13:00-16:00

Where: King Power Stadium, 1884 Sports Bar, Community Hub LE2 7FL

Who: Open to all!

Rangoli art community competition: Leicester City in the Community and WWF are also running a Diwali Rangoli Competition inviting participants to design a nature-themed rangoli using any materials. Entries (one per person) must feature plants or animals, and will be judged by LCitC, WWF and a local rangoli artist. The three winners will receive prizes from Leicester City Football Club (LCFC) and WWF. See here for more information and to submit your creation.

• The event welcomes all to join - recognising barriers for accessing green spaces including safety and belonging and lack of culturally relevant programmes.

Making green space welcome for all

Research [1, 2] shows that many South Asian and other underrepresented groups face unique hurdles to accessing parks and green spaces due to:

Practical barriers - uneven paths, limited seating and poor signage that restrict mobility

Transport distance and cost that put higher quality nature sites out of reach

Safety concerns, experiences of prejudice and low visible representation that undermine belonging

Caring responsibilities, shift work and health conditions that make short visits impractical

Lack of culturally relevant programmes / culturally informed healthcare referrals

To address this, improving awareness and community-based activities that build positive associations with nature in the UK can help more people to feel confident in green spaces.

How to get your daily dose of nature this Diwali

Diwali’s themes of renewal, light and giving back translate seamlessly into caring for the natural world. This Diwali, families and communities can celebrate by turning home rituals into public acts of environmental stewardship: create nature-themed rangolis using flower petals, seeds or biodegradable pigments; take sensory nature walks with loved ones and spot seasonal wildlife; gift tree saplings or organise community tree planting; host shared picnics and Diwali storytelling circles in your local park.

Aligned with WWF’s A Prescription for Nature campaign, these simple activities promote mindful living and effective daily habits – research showing just 20 minutes spent in green spaces can reduce stress, ease anxiety and boost mood [3]. Many Hindus practice the Diwali principles of ‘ahimsa’ and ‘dharma’ by avoiding harm to nature and animals, conserving resources and choosing eco‑friendly celebration methods (for example using natural colouring for rangoli art and reusable cutlery at community events to limit waste). Weaving these practices into Diwali celebrations helps communities tread lightly on the planet whilst experiencing the benefits for individual and social wellbeing.

Alex Evans, Business Development and Environmental Sustainability Manager at LCitC, said: “We are very excited to be teaming up with WFF and Hindu Climate Action to deliver this Diwali celebration, which will feature traditional dancing and art along with nature-themed craft activities. We are committed to supporting the communities of Leicester in finding ways to benefit mentally and physically by connecting with nature – whether at home, out and about in Leicester, or right here with us at King Power Stadium.”

Priyanka Mistry from Hindu Climate Action said: “We are delighted to partner with LCitC and WWF to celebrate Diwali. The festival, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, offers a timely opportunity to reflect on our profound gratitude for Mother Earth. We encourage everyone to foster a deeper connection with nature and make use of our beautiful green spaces.”

Kat Machin, Head of Community Engagement Campaigns at WWF, said:“We’re very proud to be working with Leicester City in the Community and Hindu Climate Action this Diwali, supporting creative and joyful ways for communities to enjoy their daily dose of nature. Everyone deserves to feel welcome in our precious green spaces – to enjoy the peace, purpose and connection they provide us.”