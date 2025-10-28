WORTH team honoured for supporting survivors across Chesterfield and NE Derbyshire

The WORTH team celebrate being named Organisation of the Year 2025 at the Voluntary Awards for Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire. A recognition of their dedication to supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse.placeholder image
WORTH, a local charity supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse, has been named Organisation of the Year 2025 at the Voluntary Sector Awards for Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

The award recognises the incredible work WORTH delivers across the area, providing practical and emotional support to women and children impacted by domestic abuse. The charity was praised for its compassionate, trauma-informed approach and its dedication to empowering survivors to rebuild their lives.

CEO Robyn Riggans said: “We’re so proud of our team, volunteers, and supporters. This award belongs to every person who stands with us in making sure survivors feel seen, heard, and supported.”

WORTH offers a range of services including one-to-one support, group programmes, therapeutic wellbeing sessions, and awareness training, all designed to promote recovery and create a more trauma-informed community.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.worth-charity.co.uk

