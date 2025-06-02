Worship Together Services at Darley Dale

Last Sunday was Circuit Worship Together Services day with four locations: Belper, Darley Dale, Ripley and West Hallam. At Darley Dale, several churches including Matlock, Matlock Moor, Wirksworth and Tansley worshipped together with Lay Paster Anne Welch introducing a Gospel reading on the ‘feeding of the five thousand.’

Members of the congregation then performed ‘playlets’ to tease out different perspectives - Sue and Monica (the boy and his mother) and Carole and Edward (two disciples).

Pastor Anne linked the Gospel story of the boy giving to Jesus what he and his family could ill afford (fish and loaves) and the need for everyone to reflect on how we all can ‘give’ to help others such as the work of ‘Action for Children.’

Prayers were said blessing members of staff of the local ‘Action For Children’ and worship songs included: ‘Knowing You Jesus’ and ‘Shine Jesus Shine.’

The Worship Together Service’ concluded with a collection for ‘Action for Children.’