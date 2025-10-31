World boxing champion bringing his next big fight back to Derby while raising vital funds for the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre

A world boxing champion is bringing his next big fight back home to Derby and raising vital funds for the highly valued Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre at the same time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Middleweight Champion Alan Graves Jr will be trading punches with Germany’s David Kerkmann in the ring at Vaillant Live on December 20 in what promises to be an epic encounter.

Successful businessman Alan – originally from Alvaston - has had an astonishing meteoric journey in boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year he took the middleweight championship title after only taking up the sport two years ago aged 33.

Alan Graves in the ring

Now 35, with just 18 months of professional boxing under his belt, he has won every one of his five professional fights giving him a 100 per cent knock out rate.

Alan will be literally punching above his weight in meeting formidable opponent Kerkmann, however. Fighting in the super middleweight division, Kerkmann has won every one of his fights this year. Not just that, during his career he has won 26 fights, only losing two.

With his fight titled ‘Homecoming’, Alan - now based overseas - is promising to donate £10,000 to the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre if the event is a sell-out, as well as donating £1 to the charity for every share of his promotional training video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan, formerly the CEO of the highly successful company DoNotAge – for which he is now involved in clinical research - explained that the holiday centre was a cause close to his heart as someone Derby born and bred whose grandma enjoyed a stay there when she was a child.

Victory for Alan Graves Jr

The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre provides seaside stays at its specialist centre in Skegness for children in the county who would otherwise not get a break.

Due to rising costs it has paused operations this year so that a big fundraising campaign can take place with the aim of being able to open its doors again in 2026.

Alan said: “I hadn’t realised the centre was struggling this year. When my mother informed me, I felt I needed to do something about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there are lots of different reasons why the charity is really worth supporting.

Alan Graves Jr

“It’s a nice break for the children who go. We are in the UK, a supposedly first world country. When these children go to school and start to socialise, they will hear about other kids who will be going on breaks and holidays. I don’t think it’s the children’s fault if they are born into poorer families and they can’t go away and have a break.

“I’m proud to be staging this fight and I feel I owe Derby as well. I’m Derby born and bred and it’s only right that I give back.”

Former Landau Forte School pupil Alan is busy training for eight solid hours a day for his big fight against Kerkmann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said discovering his talent for boxing was a long-held dream and proved the benefits of exploring your passion as well as the anti-ageing supplements produced by his business.

He said: “It’s always good to challenge yourself. Everybody has their own struggles. For me, I need something to focus on. I don’t want to go back to how I used to be when I was younger. Boxing keeps me on the straight and narrow.

“I’ve always watched boxing. In the past I’ve been one of those guys who sat on the sofa with a bit of a belly and a beer thinking ‘I could do that’.

“Once I stepped away from being CEO it became an opportunity for me to focus on something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My initial aim was to have one professional fight. I just got another one and then another!

“Being in the ring is really incredible. I feel alive. Nothing else matters. There are only two things I want to worry about: the other guys’ hands.

“People who come to this event at Vaillant Live will get an amazing spectacle.

“I’m proud to be creating a great night of boxing for the people of Derby. There will be a lot of fighters on the undercard as well. And if the arena sells out, this charity will get an extra £10,000.”

For more information, see @AlanJackGraves on Facebook. To share the video, see https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1APdnN8cvK/