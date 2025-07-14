Working parents encouraged to apply now for 30 hours of funded childcare
Eligible working families can now apply for the expanded 30 hours a week offer - up from the existing 15 hours – which becomes available to use from the term after their baby turns nine-months-old until they reach school age.
Parents can check their eligibility online and need to apply before the deadline of Sunday 31 August to begin using funded hours in the September autumn term.
Families who are already in receipt of the existing 15 hours for working families will automatically become entitled to 30 hours, providing they have reconfirmed their code before the deadline shown in their childcare account.
The Government scheme is designed to support young children’s early education and help families better balance work and home life.
Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for SEND and Education Councillor Jack Bradley said: “We understand that juggling family and work life can be a challenge, especially before children start school.
“We keen to make sure families are aware of and receive all the support they’re entitled to at this busy time to help them continue working and progress their skills or careers while maintaining a manageable home life.
“Research shows pre-school education can also have many benefits for babies and young children in terms of learning new skills, widening social groups, making friends and getting used to being in a learning environment before the move to school.”
The 30 hours offer is the final phase of the national childcare expansion programme which the Government estimates could save some families up to £7,500 per year.
Families who think they may qualify must check their eligibility and apply for a childcare code by Sunday 31 August here: Get free childcare if you're working: Apply for free childcare - GOV.UK
For information about this and other childcare funding schemes visit: www.childcarechoices.gov.uk