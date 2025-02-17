Work starts at new £5 million home for children with disabilities and complex learning needs in Chesterfield

A ground-breaking ceremony has taken place at a £5 million purpose-built children’s home being developed by Derbyshire County Council to provide essential short-break and long-term care for children and young people with significant disabilities and complex learning needs.

County council officials joined project design and build partners at the ceremony at Spire Lodge in Chesterfield earlier this month.

The home, situated on the Ashgate Croft School campus, will offer tailored support and create a nurturing environment for children and their families supporting the council’s commitment to improve services for children with special needs and disabilities (SEND).

The Derbyshire County Council-funded project has been designed by the authority’s design consultant partner Concertus and is being built by construction partner Stepnell. It is due to open in November.

Home from home: Derbyshire County Council Children’s Services Support Member Councillor Robert Flatley (second right) joins the authority’s design and build partners Concertus and Stepnell at a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of work on its new £5 million Spire Lodge children’s home in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Children and Families Councillor Julie Patten said: “It was great to see the council’s design and build partners join together to mark the start of construction on the new Spire Lodge children’s home.

“Alongside the £7.5 million investment into new children’s homes recently approved by the council’s Cabinet, projects like these demonstrate our continued and long-term commitment to supporting some of the county’s most vulnerable children and young people.

“The new children home features a bespoke design to support children in an individual but social environment in the heart of the community, with local shops, amenities, and parks nearby and is next to Ashgate School where some of the children will attend.

“I’m particularly pleased to hear about the provision the home gives to children in care with disabilities and how it builds a bridge to adult services, supporting families in managing transitions and helping to maintain education placements.

“l look forward to seeing the building’s completion offering an exciting new chapter of memories and experiences for the children and young people of Spire Lodge.”

Spire Lodge will provide short breaks enable families to continue living together at home and offer children opportunities they may not have in a domestic setting which can help to support independence, education and health routines.

These breaks also give families respite from the pressures of caring for a child with SEND and can improve children's health and independence helping them develop into adults with a better quality of life resulting in better outcomes for families.

Concertus Principal Architectural Designer Andrew Elliot said: "We are excited to be part of such a vital project for young people in Derbyshire, which will provide residential facilities in new flagship accommodation.

“We are pleased to further collaborate with our appointed contractor Stepnell and strengthen our positive working relationship with our client Derbyshire County Council."

Stepnell Regional Director Tom Sewell said: “Our work at Spire Lodge shows how an effective construction process can have positive impacts not only on end users but also the wider community.

“The finished facility is set to provide such essential care for children and young people that need it the most, and we’re proud to have been involved.

“The project is one example within a collection that we’ve had the opportunity to be part of alongside both Concertus and Derbyshire County Council, both of which are partnerships that we’re looking forward to continuing in our work across the region.”