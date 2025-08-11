Work commences on Hurst Farm Heritage Trail upgrades in Matlock

Work is now underway on the Hurst Farm Heritage Trail woodland improvement project in Matlock. The capital works are being led by regional contractor, G F Tomlinson, who are not only delivering the enhancements, but are also investing in the local community through social value initiatives.

Led by Derbyshire Dales District Council in partnership with ‘Hurst Farm – Wild Works’, the heritage trail is part of a wider project to make Hurst Farm a better place to live, work and visit.

Thanks to National Lottery players a £1.26 million grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will enhance the natural beauty of the woodland, whilst also improving accessibility and safety.

Work started in July and will continue to early October 2025. During this time various upgrades will be delivered including:

Laying the base layer for the new path construction

Over 500 meters of improved footpaths

New steps, handrails, fencing, seats and bins

An accessible route from the Social Club to the Wishing Stone

Safer, better-drained walking routes

Informative signage and storytelling panels

A GPS-triggered self-guided heritage tour

District Council Leader Councillor Steve Flitter said:

“We are delighted to see this exciting partnership project start to take shape. The heritage trail will deliver a new accessible woodland walk and already the project has engaged people in a range of activities connected with local heritage, nature, skills and wellbeing.”

“The trail will help to connect three destination points (the Social Club and Community Garden, the Wishing Stone and the Lumsdale Conservation Area viewing point). It will also provide improved links to community amenities.”

Work has started on a flight of new steps within the woodland at Hurst Farm

Community at the Heart

But this project is about more than construction. Members of the community are warmly invited to take part through a range of volunteering opportunities, training initiatives and activities including:

Helping in the community garden

Supporting family-friendly events

Joining woodland management and conservation tasks

Attending events – Summer Family Fun Programme (dates throughout August – check website for booking)

Ruthie Boys, Volunteer and Community Engagement Coordinator at Hurst Farm – Wild Works said:

The start of the improved paths at Hurst Farm, Matlock

“We want to ensure the woodland is not only easier to explore but also becomes a shared space for wellbeing and learning. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary.”

As part of their commitment to social value, G F Tomlinson will be offering a range of community benefits during the programme including a CV drop-in session with employment support on the 29th September and educational visits for local schools.

Adrian Grocock, Group Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said:

“We are committed to creating lasting social value in our work, whether that’s through educational engagement, skills support or encouraging people of all ages to take part in preserving and enjoying their local environment. It’s a pleasure to be involved in a scheme that places community and heritage at its heart and we are proud to be delivering the improvement works to the Hurst Farm Heritage Trail, a project that not only enhances a much-loved local green woodland space but also strengthens the community through improvements to accessibility and safety.”

Get Involved

Regular updates will be posted online and on local noticeboards throughout the construction period. The Hurst Farm – Wild Works team can also be found at the community garden near the Social Club, where visitors are welcome to learn more or ask questions in person.

For more information follow the project on Facebook and Instagram @hurstfarmwildworks or via our website www.hurstfarm.co.uk

You can email the project team at [email protected]