Work academy leads to jobs for local people

User (UGC) Submitted

Six local people have successfully been offered roles at the new Aldi store in Brimington and 28 people received two new qualifications each, thanks to them attending a sector-based work academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to a local labour clause, Chesterfield Borough Council has worked closely with Job Centre Plus, Chesterfield College and Aldi to ensure local people have the opportunity to receive work-based training, and in six-cases, a new job at the new Aldi store.

28 individuals, some of which were previously unemployed, were selected to attend the sector-based work academy, and following the seven-day course, each received two new qualifications to aid their learning and future employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The qualifications received were a NCFE Level 1 Award in Work Related Studies for the Customer Service Sector and a Level 1 Award in Managing Your Money.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “As a major planning application, the site has been subject to a local labour clause which seeks to lever skills and employment opportunities arising from development for local people.

“We want to do all we can to support people into the workplace, so I am delighted that everyone who attended the sector-based work academy received new qualifications, as well as a number of them also securing new jobs at the retail store too.”

The new Aldi development on Ringwood Road in Brimington, is due to open its doors on 30 October and will create 40 to 50 new employment opportunities as a result of the new store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Smith, area manager for Aldi, said: “Working closely with Chesterfield Borough Council, Chesterfield College and DWP through the Sector Based Work Academy programme has been invaluable in helping us recruit for our new Aldi Brimington store. Their support has enabled us to connect with local talent and provide real opportunities for people to start rewarding careers with Aldi”.

If you are currently looking for work, Job Centre Plus will be holding a recruitment event on 24 September from 10am to 12pm at Chesterfield Job Centre. Anyone who would like to attend, should go along to their local Job Centre and register their interest.

Later in the year, Chesterfield Borough Council is also hosting a Job Fair at the Town Hall on Tuesday 21 October from 1pm to 4pm. A range of local employers will be in attendance, it is a drop-in event, and everyone is welcome to come along.