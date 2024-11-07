With the festive period just around the corner a community together and help you with some early Christmas shopping is taking place in Clay Cross
With the festive period just around the corner, North East Derbyshire District Council has organised an event to bring the community together and help you with some early Christmas shopping!
Christmas in Clay Cross takes place on Saturday, November 30, from 12pm-5pm, at Bridge Street Car Park, S45 9NU, with stalls, entertainment and refreshments. Entry is free.
Cllr Jayne Barry, Portfolio holder for Growth at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts and ideas to help get you into the festive spirit.
“We can’t wait to welcome everyone, so wrap up warm in your favourite Christmas jumper and we’ll see you on the 30th!”
On the day:
- Gift stalls.
- Hot food and a bar.
- Holymoorside Brass Band.
- Choir.
- Dance performances.
- Appearances from Anna, Elsa and some other festive favourites too!
- Children’s activities.
- Festive photo opportunities.
- A Christmas market in Clay Cross Social Centre from 10am-2pm, organised by Clay Cross Parish Council.
We’ll also be announcing the winner of our Christmas shop window competition, with a plaque and certificate for the winning business.
Car parking will be limited on the day, so public transport or walking is recommended.
For more information, email: [email protected] or call 01246 231111.
Interested in finding out about more events across the district? Visit our website www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk and view our events calendar.