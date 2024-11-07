It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the festive period just around the corner, North East Derbyshire District Council has organised an event to bring the community together and help you with some early Christmas shopping!

Christmas in Clay Cross takes place on Saturday, November 30, from 12pm-5pm, at Bridge Street Car Park, S45 9NU, with stalls, entertainment and refreshments. Entry is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jayne Barry, Portfolio holder for Growth at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts and ideas to help get you into the festive spirit.

Christmas in Clay Cross event.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone, so wrap up warm in your favourite Christmas jumper and we’ll see you on the 30th!”

On the day:

Gift stalls.

Hot food and a bar.

Holymoorside Brass Band.

Choir.

Dance performances.

Appearances from Anna, Elsa and some other festive favourites too!

Children’s activities.

Festive photo opportunities.

A Christmas market in Clay Cross Social Centre from 10am-2pm, organised by Clay Cross Parish Council.

We’ll also be announcing the winner of our Christmas shop window competition, with a plaque and certificate for the winning business.

Car parking will be limited on the day, so public transport or walking is recommended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, email: [email protected] or call 01246 231111.

Interested in finding out about more events across the district? Visit our website www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk and view our events calendar.