Wirksworth Mayor takes to the skies

By April Fussell
Contributor
Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 13:32 BST
Cllr Andy Pollock, Mayor of Wirksworth, is taking to the skies in his 71st year to raise money for charity. He will swapping his mayoral chains for a parachute and taking part in a sponsored skydive on September 9, to raise money to support young people and children with their mental health and well-being.

Money raised by Andy will be split between the Wirksworth Young Futures Fund and Seashell Trust.

Wirksworth Young Futures Fund was established in 2022 in memory of an ex Gell School student. The charity supports the mental health and well-being of young people in the Wirksworth area, helping them manage their mental health and emotional well-being via workshops, group sessions, and one-on-one support. Additionally, the fund supports community groups and organisations working with young people.

Seashell Trust is a charity that transforms the young lives of those with the most complex disabilities. Based in Stockport they offer specialist education, residential and various support services.

Support Andy via his Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andy-pollock, by making donations to Andy himself or drop into the Wirksworth Town Council office.

