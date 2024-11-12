Winter wonderland receives a festive makeover as farm park transports families to the North Pole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singing snowmen, festive treats, thousands of dazzling ‘Northern lights’ and a visit to see the big man himself as popular winter wonderland returns to the Midlands transporting families on an immersive North Pole adventure.

Derbyshire families are being encourage to join the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Burton on Trent, as they take on the sights, sounds and smells of the festive season for 12 magical days in the run up to Christmas.

The North Pole Adventure, which attracts over 15,000 visitors every year, will be returning to the Staffordshire family farm park for the ultimate Christmas experience with over 10,000 square feet of indoor festive fun and a host of extra treats to add some sparkle to the season.

Visit the fully working traditional Victorian High Street, meet a magical talking polar bear under the ‘Northern Lights’, decorate gingerbread and New for 2024 help create magical reindeer food to take home to guide the sleigh, find out if you’ve made the good list and sing carols with ‘Michael Bauble’ the interactive singing snowman.

Elf visits the Victoria street at the North Pole Adventure

Ivor Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with brother Tom, said visitors can expect some added sparkle this year with new activities and characters to meet along the way.

He said: “Christmas is a very magical time of the year, and we are proud to be able to bring to life the sights, sounds and smells of one of the most enchanted places in the world – the home of Father Christmas himself, the North Pole.

“This year we have been working hard with the elves to add some extra festivities and we are looking forward to once again transforming the farm park into a magical winter wonderland.

“It is great to see the delight it brings to families as they create special memories together while soaking up the festive activities.”

Father Christmas listens to children's Christmas wishes at the North Pole Adventure

The indoor immersive experience to meet Father Christmas and the elves toy shop lasts around 1 hour 45 minutes and includes the full day access to the other activities at the 40-acre farm park as well as a winter light walkway.

This year families can find themselves singing Christmas carols with musical snowman Michael Bauble before being transported to Father Christmas’ hometown, where they can explore the Victorian High Street complete with sweet shop and pub to enjoy warming hot chocolate, mulled wine and mince pies. Once there help the Elves sort parcels and fix the toy machine to save Christmas. Under the Northern Lights meet the magical talking Polar Bear and help the farm’s interactive reindeer Silvermist to create some special reindeer food to guide the sleigh on Christmas Eve.

Then keep the elves on time by ringing the bells and try your hand at decorating gingerbread men with Mother Christmas before meeting Father Christmas and stopping off at the elves’ workshop to collect a gift.

Take in the twinkling lights of the illuminated walkway with a 6-metre light tunnel and light curtains creating a sparkling display on dark winter nights.

Family enjoys the North Pole Adventure

Entrance also includes the usual farm favourites such as pedal Go-Karts, Jurassic Canyon sand and fossil dig, tractor rides, an animal barn with goats, chickens, pigs, horses, cows, rabbits and guinea pigs, JCB Big Dig Zone and giant jumping pillows as well as the huge indoor soft play.

The North Pole Adventure opens on Saturday 23rd November and will run on selected dates all the way up to 24th December. Tickets start from £32 for children and £21 for adults with a £2.50 booking fee per booking. Tickets include entrance to the farm, as well as the 1 hour and 45 minute fully immersive Christmas trip to the North Pole.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.adventurefarm.co.uk or call the National Forest Adventure Farm on 01283 533933.