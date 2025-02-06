Winter blues and warm connections: Psychologist shares top tips for combating winter loneliness

As we hit the depths of winter, it’s no surprise that a huge eight in 10 (81%) British adults cite it as the most challenging season, with 61% feeling isolated during the colder months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, nearly half (48%) report feeling lonelier during the winter months than any other time in the year, and over a quarter (27%) struggle during this period because they don’t have a large social group, or a significant other (17%).

It is clear that solutions to winter loneliness are highly sought after, with two thirds (65%) actively taking steps to feel less lonely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a study of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by the all-in-one online video chat platform Azar, 63% of adults believe that forming new connections is the most effective way to tackle winter loneliness.

Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details

What’s more, 58% have found ways to overcome feelings of isolation, and six in 10 (63%) report successfully combating the winter blues. Proving it can be done!

Psychologist Dr Becky Spelman shares top tips for navigating winter loneliness:

Quality over quantity - When interacting with others, whether in person or online on a platform such as Azar, remember that it’s the quality of the interaction that matters most. Give your current and potential friendships time to grow, remember that nobody – including you – is perfect, and be prepared to relax and have fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be patient - When connecting with others, try to ensure that everyone has the space and time they need to express themselves. Often, people whom we don’t immediately seem to have that much in common with become increasingly intriguing the more we interact. Remember, every interaction is a step toward learning, growing, and finding the people who truly enrich your life.

Enjoy your own company - Remember that being alone is not the same as being lonely. Much as we all benefit from social interaction and meaningful connections with others, it’s more than okay to occasionally have a day of simply enjoying your own company.

Embrace healthy habits - Stay physically well during the winter months by ensuring you eat plenty of vegetables, consider taking a vitamin D supplement during the darkest time of the year, and stay physically active. You’ll experience benefits to both your physical and your mental well-being.

It’s time to beat the winter blues - just like 44% of adults who have alleviated their loneliness during winter by making new connections online, and of these, 42% found that using video chat services specifically helps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other ways Brits are using tech to battle the winter blues include engaging in meaningful conversations with people through digital platforms (16%), using hobby-related apps (13%), and joining online communities (13%).

Dr Becky Spelman says: “Everyone can feel lonely at times, but nobody should be lonely all the time - and there’s no need to be. The key to overcoming loneliness lies not in the number of social interactions, but in the quality of them.

“To really connect with someone, you need to spend quality time together. Whether it’s meeting up physically for a walk or a meal, or using modern technology like Azar, not just to add likes to someone’s post, but to actually connect with them in a genuine, meaningful manner. Whether it’s rekindling with an old friend or forming new ones, building relationships that resonate authentically is the key to banishing loneliness and embracing happiness.

“The research from Azar shows that 63% of adults believe forming new connections is the most effective way to combat loneliness during the winter - a promising finding, as building connections is a powerful tool for emotional wellbeing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to foster authentic connections, Azar’s tools and technology help facilitate more safe and meaningful interactions, and its new feature, the ‘Azar Badge’, is a recognition that highlights active users who participate in a meaningful number of lengthier video calls and consistently exemplify positive engagement and respect within the community.

The new feature serves as a symbol of trust and acknowledgment, encouraging users to create meaningful connections while fostering a culture of mutual respect.

Sunki Kim, Vice President and Head of Azar at Hyperconnect, said, “At Azar, we understand that winter can be a particularly challenging time, where many may feel a heightened sense of loneliness during. Our research highlights the proactive steps many are taking to combat these feelings, including forming meaningful connections through technology.

“We are proud to offer a platform that facilitates authentic relationships, enabling users to connect with like-minded individuals both locally and globally. With just a tap, Azar transforms the experience of meeting new people into a simple and enjoyable process, ensuring that no one has to feel alone during the holidays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Azar is a global video chat platform that allows users to meet new people from around the world. With Azar Video Chat Mode, you can safely and instantly connect with others via video to discuss shared interests, and create authentic connections. Start chatting now.https://help.azarlive.com/hc/en-us