Wills Month campaign to raise funds for North Derbyshire hospice

Blythe House Hospice and legal firm BRM are set to launch a joint Wills Month campaign to raise funds to support patients and their families in North Derbyshire.

The campaign, which runs throughout July, will offer professional Will writing services in exchange for a voluntary donation to the hospice.

All proceeds will go towards the provision of care and support for those affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales, Chesterfield and North-East Derbyshire.

BRM’s specialist Wills team will be available to anyone interested in making a Will in support of Blythe House Hospice throughout the month. The suggested minimum donation is just £75 for a single Will and £150 for a mirror Will for a couple.

(from left) BRM executive director Paul Berresford, paralegal Grace Blant, and executive director Rob Woodhead, present a cheque to Blythe House Hospice’s corporate fundraiser Emily Passey following their Will Month campaign.

Last year’s Wills Month campaign raised £13,315 for the hospice, taking total donations to the charity to over £68,000 since the start of the partnership in 2017.

Leading the campaign at BRM’s Chesterfield office are executive directors Rob Woodhead and Paul Berresford.

Rob said: “It has been a privilege to support Blythe House Hospice since 2017 with our annual Wills Month campaign and we are delighted to team up with them again this year.

“The charity provides 27/4 hospice at home care and an overnight roaming car to give local patients the choice to remain at home in the last year of their life. The hospice also provides physio, occupational and complementary therapies, adult and children’s counselling, group support and specialist nursing care to patients at any stage of a life-limiting illness. As a local business, we know many families in our communities who have benefitted from their incredible services.

“We are proud to have helped raise over £68,000 for Blythe House Hospice so far but the thanks goes to our generous clients.

“This year’s Wills Month is a great opportunity for anyone who doesn’t have a Will in place to ensure their affairs are in order and their loved ones protected when the time comes. And all while supporting the amazing Blythe House Hospice.”

Emily Passey, corporate fundraiser at Blythe House Hospice, said: “We are truly thankful to everyone at BRM for continuing their generous support of the hospice again this year.

“BRM has partnered with us for our Wills Month for many years and, as a long-standing supporter since 2017, we’re delighted to have them involved once more.

“Their ongoing generosity and commitment make a real difference. The funds raised will help us provide compassionate care for patients in their own homes, ensuring they and their families receive the comfort and support they need.”

Anyone interested in making a Will with BRM in support of Blythe House Hospice can register their interest at www.brmlaw.co.uk/blythe-house-free-wills-month from 1st July.