William and Grace’s perfect move to a Peveril home

For William and Grace, finding the perfect home was no small task. Like many buyers, they had explored several new developments, carefully weighing up their options.

But from the moment they stepped into their Peveril Homes property, something felt different. There was an immediate sense of quality, practicality, and attention to detail that set it apart from the rest.

Founded in 1985, and part of the B&K group, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new housing developments in the Midlands. With a diverse range of offerings, their goal is to cater to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, ensuring everyone can find their perfect home.

“We’d looked at a few new builds, but this house stood out,” Grace explains. “A nearby family from Hong Kong had also moved here and spoke highly of their experience, which gave us even more confidence in our choice.”

The Milford Home

Their journey to homeownership began with a visit to the Peveril Homes Marketing Suite, where they were warmly welcomed by Donna, the Sales Executive.

From the outset, Donna’s friendly and professional manner put them at ease, making what can often be a stressful process feel smooth and enjoyable. “The moment we met Donna, we knew we were in safe hands,” William recalls. “She guided us through everything, making it all feel straightforward and reassuring.”

The house itself exceeded all their expectations. It wasn’t just about the aesthetics; it was the practical design that truly made it feel like home. The garden, with its perfect layout, was exactly what they had hoped for. The two larger bedrooms made furnishing effortless, and the superior build quality was evident in every corner.

“The ceiling height and loft insulation, which is twice as thick as in other new builds, really impressed us,” says William. Their instincts were confirmed when a surveyor praised the craftsmanship, reinforcing their belief that they had made the right choice.

One of the things that stood out most was Peveril Homes’ commitment to quality at every stage of the process. With a history spanning over 40 years, the developer has built a strong reputation for constructing homes with care, precision, and attention to detail.

“It was reassuring to see how closely the build was monitored and how thorough the checks were,” Grace adds. “It’s clear they take real pride in what they do.”

Two years on, their enthusiasm for their home hasn’t faded. If anything, it has grown. “We’re just as happy today as we were when we first moved in,” Grace says with a smile. The little details, from high-quality finishes to trusted suppliers like PORCELANOSA, have only reinforced their satisfaction.

Their positive experience means they wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Peveril Homes to others. “The quality, the customer care, and the overall experience have been fantastic,” William concludes. “If you’re looking for a new home, you really can’t go wrong.”

For those in search of a well-built, carefully considered home, Peveril Homes offers a range of properties across Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire, and Derbyshire. With a reputation for excellence, they continue to provide homes where families can put down roots with confidence.

About Peveril Homes

A family-owned and managed company, Peveril Homes have been building new homes that fit the ever-changing needs of their customers for over thirty years. They are proud to be part of the Bowmer + Kirkland Group, one of the largest and most successful construction and development groups in the UK.

Peveril Homes currently have a range of new homes for sale, including housing developments in Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire, and Derbyshire.