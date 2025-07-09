Wildling app launches today to connect Derbyshire residents to nature and combat twin crises of mental and planetary health

A new, free mobile app has launched to help Derbyshire residents find, discover and visit nature on their doorstep, connecting everyone to the great outdoors, backed by research from the University of Derby.

Wildling offers a simple, one-step solution to two urgent challenges: the growing mental health crisis and the urgent need to care for the natural world. By helping people visit nature more easily – and giving them tools to truly connect with it – Wildling supports personal wellbeing and the joy of easily discovering nature across the UK while nurturing a sense of care and action for the planet.

Supported by partners including the RSPB, Marine Conservation Society and Forestry England, and backed by advisors and environmentalists Ben Goldsmith (well-known financier and environmentalist), Tim Smit (founder of the Eden Project) and Dragon’s Den’s Deborah Meaden, Wildling brings the UK’s wild spaces and hidden green spots together in one place.

It features over 1,500 locations across the country, from coastlines and woodlands to nature reserves, such as Langford Lowfields. The app also includes urban nature escapes alongside a wide range of tips in Wildling’s rich content hub to make time in nature easier, more enjoyable, and more meaningful.

Research-backed Wildling will help families connect with nature this summer

The app is backed by research from the University of Derby¹, based on responses from over 68,000 adults across England. The study found that people who spend time in nature every day report up to 22% greater life satisfaction, 17% higher happiness, and an average uplift of around 19% in overall well-being compared to those who rarely go out.

Regular time in nature also had a striking effect on pro-environmental behaviour. Among those with low connection to nature, shifting from rare visits to daily ones was linked to a 36.6% increase in civic conservation activity – from picking up litter to voting environmentally – and a 36.1% increase in gardening and wildlife-friendly behaviours, such as planting for pollinators and maintaining green space at home.

The research, which ran over two years, highlights the need to address the mental health crisis and the climate crisis together. By overcoming common barriers like reticence to leave the house, and engaging with nearby natural spaces, people formed deeper emotional bonds with their environment – a free and accessible route to improved mental and physical well-being.

Professor David Sheffield, researcher at the University of Derby, said: “We noticed that what was good for the individual was also good for nature. Through active engagement, including increased contact and appreciation of natural beauty, individuals became inspired to genuinely engage in action to protect their surroundings. The very difference between walking in nature and deliberately noticing nature led to increased meaning, emotion and therefore compassion.”

Wildling ambassador, Deborah Meaden

Wildling was created by impact entrepreneur Ant Rawlins to make accessing nature easier for everyone. This new research confirms just how transformative access to nature can be.

“We wanted to give people the tools to engage with nature by making it genuinely easy to visit — by showing them nearby nature places and giving them everything they need to make it happen,” says Ant Rawlins, creator of the Wildling app.

“But Wildling also helps when you can’t visit – whether you’re on your commute, taking a short break, or unable to get outside. We offer moments of connection through soundscapes, stories, and simple ideas that help build your bond with the natural world. Even just a few minutes a day can make a difference – and over time, those small moments really build.

“This study shows that visiting nature more isn’t just a nice idea. It makes you happier, increases your satisfaction with life, lifts your overall well-being, and encourages you to look after the world around you. That’s exactly why Wildling was created.”

Derbyshire residents can connect with nature using the new Wildling app

An avid environmentalist, Deborah Meaden was drawn to the simplicity of Wildling’s offering and its goal to encourage everyone into their natural surroundings.

She said: “Being in nature has always been vitally important for wellbeing, health and happiness. Wildling is a hugely timely app, and a new way to make nature accessible for everyone from city to coast, for free. This research shows how important it is for people to connect with nature, because if they connect with it, they will protect it. Wildling will support the amazing work organisations such as the Marine Conservation Society and the RSPB carry out and help to provide a better understanding of our environment, and a true passion for its preservation.”

Details about how to provide a donation to Wildling’s charitable partners have been included within the app, alongside further details about how to get involved in volunteering, so users are able to play their part in protecting nature.

To learn more about Wildling, please visit: www.wildling.app. The Wildling app is available now to download for free through the App Store and Google Play.