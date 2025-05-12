Why Richard chose Peveril Homes at Lily Street Farm for design excellence and superior craftsmanship

For Richard Sharpe, a retired engineer with an eye for detail, moving home wasn’t a decision taken lightly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 47 years living in Ripley, Richard and his wife wanted a property that would better suit their needs as they grew older, somewhere with level access, a comfortable layout, and a welcoming community. What they found at Peveril Homes’ Lily Street Farm development exceeded every expectation.

Founded in 1985, and part of the B&K group, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new housing developments in the Midlands. With a diverse range of offerings, their goal is to cater to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, ensuring everyone can find their perfect home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With two daughters already owning Peveril homes and friends who recently moved to a Peveril property in Swanwick, we had heard only good things,” says Richard. “Now we can say the same, and more.”

Richard Sharpe's Home

From the moment they began their journey, the Sharpe family felt supported. Sales Executives Layla and Eileen made a lasting impression with their professionalism, care, and attention to detail. “Nothing was too much trouble,” Richard shares. “Their patience and understanding made the process far less stressful.”

But it wasn’t just the service that stood out, it was the home itself. Richard describes their property as “head and shoulders above” other new builds they’ve owned. “As a retired engineer, I notice the fine details: cupboard alignment, woodwork, screw orientation—all flawless,” he says. “Even the internal door finishes are exceptional. The craftsmanship is truly impressive.”

The layout of the home, the spacious feel of the development, and the seamless access to local amenities and roads made Lily Street Farm the ideal location. “The development has this wide open feel the moment you drive in, it’s very appealing,” he adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now settled into their new home, Richard is confident in his recommendation, “If you want a quality new property, buy a Peveril Home with complete confidence.”

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Peveril Homes continues to build properties across the Midlands that truly feel like home.

Looking to move to your dream home? Peveril Homes offer a range of new homes in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Staffordshire. To discover more, visit www.peverilhomes.co.uk.