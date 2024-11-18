Who are your Community Pub Heroes – Toby Perkins wants to hear from you

Nominations for this year’s PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards have opened and local MP, Toby Perkins, is asking his constituents which pubs they would like him to put forward for an award.

Pubs and hardworking landlords are often unsung heroes of the local community. These award awards seek to recognise the contribution of pubs across a range of categories that span the wide benefits that pubs make to their communities, from grass roots sport, fundraising, sustainability, community support and also the contribution that customers make, alongside their pub, to the community.

Toby Perkins said, “Pubs are central to our towns, villages and culture and they do some fantastic work for the local community, supporting local football, raising money for charities, providing space for social groups and much more. These awards are a great way of recognising the achievements of pubs and to help promote their importance. Please let me know if there is a particular pub that you feel deserves an award.”

PubAid is a not-for-profit organisation, supported by pub companies, industry suppliers and trade organisations. They are the positive voice for pubs, shining a light on the impact that pubs have on their communities. This year’s awards are being supported by the All Parliamentary Party Beer Group.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins

All finalists will attend a prestigious awards ceremony at the House of Commons in March.

If you would like to nominate a pub, please email Toby Perkins with the name of the pub, the category you would like him to nominate them for, and the reasons why you think they deserve this award.

More information about the awards is available at:https://www.pubaid.co.uk/community-pub-hero-awards/

