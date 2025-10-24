Where to get free local energy efficiency advice in Derbyshire this winter

With temperatures continuing to drop and the clocks set to go back, Cadent is issuing a reminder to people living in Derbyshire of where their nearest Centre for Warmth is.

Cadent’s Centre for Warmth programme has created a network of community centres and charities which helps people receive support and advice on energy efficiency, carbon monoxide and guidance on managing debt and benefits. With six million people expected to still be living in fuel poverty across the UK, the programme was designed to help people keep warm, safe and connected across the year.

Each centre is located at the heart of the community. In Derbyshire, for example,there are seven Centres for Warmth which can provide support:

Five locations in Swadlincote, including Salvation Army, Collective Revolution CIC, Hill Street Harbour

St James Centre, Derby

Home Start in Ilkeston

In total, there are over 400 Centres for Warmth across the country. Since opening the doors to the first Centre for Warmth in 2021, there’s been over 200,000 conversations on energy efficiency and nearly 100,000 consultations on how to maximise income.

Richard Sansom, Network Director for the East Midlands at Cadent, said: “With winter approaching, many of our customers will be facing challenges to stay warm and safe this winter. The core focus of our Centre for Warmth programme is to ensure they can access the support they need. Nobody should face winter challenges alone and so whatever the reason for your visit, you’ll be welcomed with a good brew and a friendly face, safe in the knowledge that confidential support is available.

“If you or anyone you know is expecting to struggle this winter, we encourage you to reach out to one of our Centres for Warmth for support. Whether it’s energy efficiency advice or help with how to manage your money, they are there to help. They can also support you to sign up to the Priority Services Register and offer free carbon monoxide alarms to ensure you are safe this winter.”

The programme is funded via Ofgem’s Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance. To find your nearest Centre for Warmth, please visit www.cadentgas.com/cfw.